Here’s Why EQT Corporation (EQT) Soared As Much As 5.95% Today

Big changes are happening at EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 5.95% or (0.32 points) to $5.7 from its previous close of $5.38. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 5927281 contracts so far this session. EQT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 7.8 million shares, but with a 0.25 billion float and a -10.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for EQT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $11.76 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 106.32% from where the EQT share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for EQT Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 41.4. This figure suggests that EQT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current EQT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.16% at this stage. This figure means that EQT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that EQT Corporation (EQT) would settle between $5.88/share to $6.37/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.55 mark, then the market for EQT Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CFRA lowered their recommendation on shares of EQT from Buy to Hold in their opinion released on February 10. SunTrust analysts bumped their rating on EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 21. Analysts at Tudor Pickering lowered the stock to a Hold call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to November 25.

EQT equity has an average rating of 2.28, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 17 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, EQT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.8. EQT Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

EQT Corporation (EQT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -21.1% to hit $954680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -8.4% from $4.06 billion to a noteworthy $3.72 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, EQT Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -86.7% to hit $0.11 per share. For the fiscal year, EQT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -125.3% to hit $-0.21 per share.