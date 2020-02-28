Fact Check: What’s wrong with Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) today

The biggest losers of the session on the Wall Street include Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), which fell -1.16 points or -7.13% to trade at $15.1 as last check. The stock closed last session at $16.26 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1116205 contracts so far this session. LILAK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 515.39 thousand shares, but with a 0.13 billion float and a -15.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LILAK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $22.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 49.67% from where the LILAK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.43 over a week and tumble down $-2.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $21.93, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/04/19. The recent low of $14.76 stood for a -31.14% since 05/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Liberty Latin America Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 28.14. This figure suggests that LILAK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LILAK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 8.67% at this stage. This figure means that LILAK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) would settle between $17.1/share to $17.95/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $15.82 mark, then the market for Liberty Latin America Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $15.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of LILAK assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on April 03. Macquarie analysts have lowered their rating of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) stock from Outperform to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 27. Analysts at Pivotal Research Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 07, they lifted price target for these shares to $26 from $45.

LILAK equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LILAK stock price is currently trading at 125.08X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 26. Liberty Latin America Ltd. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.6% to hit $976450, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.6% from $3.87 billion to a noteworthy $4.28 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 117.4% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, LILAK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 240.9% to hit $0.62 per share.