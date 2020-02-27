Why Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) Is Down A Whooping -18.82% Today

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -18.82% or (-0.32 points) to $1.38 from its previous close of $1.7. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 162849 contracts so far this session. SPEX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 480.83 thousand shares, but with a 2.86 million float and a 70% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPEX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $19 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1276.81% from where the SPEX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.44 over a week and surge $0.28 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/04/19. The recent low of $0.95 stood for a -63.67% since 12/02/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.05 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Spherix Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 52.88. This figure suggests that SPEX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPEX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.33% at this stage. This figure means that SPEX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) would settle between $2.07/share to $2.45/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.42 mark, then the market for Spherix Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.56. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.