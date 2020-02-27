Why New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) shares price is down -4.2% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) stock? Its price is nose-diving -2.39 points, trading at $54.45 levels, and is down -4.2% from its previous close of $56.84. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 502630 contracts so far this session. NEWR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 933.86 thousand shares, but with a 50.51 million float and a -6.39% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NEWR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $78.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 43.75% from where the NEWR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.97 over a week and tumble down $-12.99 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $109, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/03/19. The recent low of $50 stood for a -50.05% since 09/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.8 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for New Relic, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 26.17. This figure suggests that NEWR stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NEWR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 5.26% at this stage. This figure means that NEWR share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) would settle between $58.51/share to $60.19/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $55.83 mark, then the market for New Relic, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $54.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.72. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wedbush lowered their recommendation on shares of NEWR from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on February 05. BMO Capital Markets analysts have lowered their rating of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 05. Analysts at Raymond James released an upgrade from Mkt Perform to Strong Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to February 03.

NEWR equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NEWR stock price is currently trading at 105.06X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30. New Relic, Inc. current P/B ratio of 9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 10.6.

New Relic, Inc. (NEWR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 17.6% to hit $155350, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 24.2% from $479230 to a noteworthy $595240. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, New Relic, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -69.2% to hit $0.04 per share. For the fiscal year, NEWR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -16.7% to hit $0.55 per share.