Why Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Stock Is Getting Killed Today – Tanking -2.97%

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: sinking -2.97% or (-0.25 points) to $8.16 from its previous close of $8.41. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 12570743 contracts so far this session. MRO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 13.2 million shares, but with a 0.8 billion float and a -19.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for MRO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $16.51 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 102.33% from where the MRO share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Marathon Oil Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 15.08. This figure suggests that MRO stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current MRO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.71% at this stage. This figure means that MRO share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) would settle between $8.81/share to $9.21/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $8.2 mark, then the market for Marathon Oil Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $7.99 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.15. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel raised their recommendation on shares of MRO from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on January 27. Scotiabank, analysts launched coverage of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) stock with a Sector Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 23. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 13.

MRO equity has an average rating of 2.36, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 29 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 14 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 15 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, MRO stock price is currently trading at 15.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.8. Marathon Oil Corporation current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4.5% to hit $1.25 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -2.8% from $5.19 billion to a noteworthy $5.04 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -67.7% to hit $0.1 per share. For the fiscal year, MRO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -48% to hit $0.39 per share.