Why Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock Tumbled -2.88% in Trade Today?

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $38.09, the shares have already lost -1.13 points (-2.88% lower) from its previous close of $39.22. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 4562804 contracts so far this session. ENB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.34 million shares, but with a 2.02 billion float and a -6.55% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ENB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45.03 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.22% from where the ENB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.92 over a week and tumble down $-3.29 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/02/20. The recent low of $32.23 stood for a -11.73% since 07/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.67 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Enbridge Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 26.44. This figure suggests that ENB stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ENB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 7.08% at this stage. This figure means that ENB share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Enbridge Inc. (ENB) would settle between $39.78/share to $40.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $38.85 mark, then the market for Enbridge Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $38.47 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.82. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman lowered their recommendation on shares of ENB from Neutral to Sell in their opinion released on February 24. Morgan Stanley, analysts launched coverage of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) stock with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 06. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 18.

ENB equity has an average rating of 2.23, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ENB stock price is currently trading at 18.25X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.4. Enbridge Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.8.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 15.6% to hit $10.14 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 6.7% from $34.93 billion to a noteworthy $37.29 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Enbridge Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 22.2% to hit $0.55 per share. For the fiscal year, ENB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 18.8% to hit $1.83 per share.