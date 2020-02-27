Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Is Down A Whooping -6.56% Today

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.56% or (-55.59 points) to $791.7 from its previous close of $847.29. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 660241 contracts so far this session. CMG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 380.05 thousand shares, but with a 27.35 million float and a -9.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CMG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $936.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 18.32% from where the CMG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-148.14 over a week and tumble down $-99.85 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $940.28, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $598.25 stood for a -15.8% since 02/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.83 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 27.8. This figure suggests that CMG stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CMG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 6% at this stage. This figure means that CMG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) would settle between $863.21/share to $879.14/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $836.94 mark, then the market for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $826.6 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -61.17. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lifted target price for shares of CMG but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on January 28. The price target has been raised from $800 to $820. UBS analysts bumped their rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on January 17, they lifted price target for these shares to $975 from $970.

CMG equity has an average rating of 2.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 33 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 17 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CMG stock price is currently trading at 36.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 68.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 28.6.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.5% to hit $1.5 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.2% from $5.59 billion to a noteworthy $6.32 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 10.3% to hit $3.75 per share. For the fiscal year, CMG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 31% to hit $18.4 per share.