What’s Moving Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) Today? Check Out The Facts

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). At current price of $44.2, the shares have already lost -2.14 points (-4.62% lower) from its previous close of $46.34. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 1075919 contracts so far this session. GLPI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 930.46 thousand shares, but with a 0.2 billion float and a -5.27% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GLPI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $47.1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.56% from where the GLPI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-5.77 over a week and tumble down $-2.9 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $50.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $35.39 stood for a -13.32% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.62 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 32.77. This figure suggests that GLPI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GLPI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 9.94% at this stage. This figure means that GLPI share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) would settle between $47.8/share to $49.26/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $45.58 mark, then the market for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $44.82 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.27. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BofA/Merrill raised their recommendation on shares of GLPI from Underperform to Buy in their opinion released on January 06. Macquarie, analysts launched coverage of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 25. Analysts at Stifel released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 15.

GLPI equity has an average rating of 2.06, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 12 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GLPI stock price is currently trading at 20.99X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.6 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 69.6. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. current P/B ratio of 4.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.6.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1.6% to hit $292580, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 2.6% from $1.15 billion to a noteworthy $1.18 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 23.3% to hit $0.53 per share. For the fiscal year, GLPI’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.5% to hit $2.2 per share.