The News That Sent Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Give Up As Much As -8.35% Today

Big changes are happening at Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -8.35% or (-0.46 points) to $5.05 from its previous close of $5.51. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 276815 contracts so far this session. PBPB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 257.8 thousand shares, but with a 21.63 million float and a 10.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PBPB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -7.52% from where the PBPB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.52 over a week and surge $0.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $9.42, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/04/19. The recent low of $3.1 stood for a -46.39% since 07/08/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.5 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Potbelly Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 52.91. This figure suggests that PBPB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PBPB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.75% at this stage. This figure means that PBPB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) would settle between $5.86/share to $6.22/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $5.29 mark, then the market for Potbelly Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $5.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.01. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray lowered their recommendation on shares of PBPB from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on December 11. Maxim Group analysts again handed out a Hold recommendation to Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on November 05. The target price has been raised from $4 to $5. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Hold stance. However, on July 31, they lifted price target for these shares to $4 from $8.

PBPB equity has an average rating of 3.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 1% to hit $99.07 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 0.9% from $409710 to a noteworthy $413190. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Potbelly Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 25% to hit $-0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, PBPB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -44.4% to hit $-0.13 per share.