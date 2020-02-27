SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) Getting Crushed -7.85% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock value has plummeted by nearly -7.85% or (-10.4 points) to $122.01 from its previous close of $132.41. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 914633 contracts so far this session. SEDG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.34 million shares, but with a 46.44 million float and a 3.59% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SEDG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $99.08 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -18.79% from where the SEDG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-19.92 over a week and surge $19.57 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $143.73, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $36.28 stood for a -15.11% since 03/27/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.28 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.53. This figure suggests that SEDG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SEDG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 67.01% at this stage. This figure means that SEDG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) would settle between $135.1/share to $137.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $129.11 mark, then the market for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $125.81 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.9. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Needham lifted target price for shares of SEDG but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 20. The price target has been raised from $102 to $140. Northland Capital analysts have lowered their rating of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock from Outperform to Market Perform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 27. Analysts at Needham, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 02.

SEDG equity has an average rating of 2.23, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SEDG stock price is currently trading at 22.87X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 45.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 319.6. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 58.4% to hit $430760, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 28.2% from $1.43 billion to a noteworthy $1.83 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 95.3% to hit $1.25 per share. For the fiscal year, SEDG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 20.3% to hit $5.34 per share.