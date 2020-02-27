SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS): Why Its Shares Are Up 7.58 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock? Its price is jumping 0.16 points, trading at $2.25 levels, and is up 7.58% from its previous close of $2.09. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 340558 contracts so far this session. LEDS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 99.87 million shares, but with a 2.15 million float and a -2.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LEDS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 33.33% from where the LEDS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.17 over a week and surge $0.21 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $5.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/04/19. The recent low of $1.93 stood for a -59.63% since 12/24/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.76 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for SemiLEDs Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 56.39. This figure suggests that LEDS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LEDS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.4% at this stage. This figure means that LEDS share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) would settle between $2.4/share to $2.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.92 mark, then the market for SemiLEDs Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.74 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.12. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lifted target price for shares of LEDS but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on July 08. The price target has been raised from $11 to $6. Canaccord Genuity analysts have lowered their rating of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on April 13. Analysts at Barclays Capital are sticking to their Equal Weight stance. However, on April 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $14 from $20.

Moving on, LEDS stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.9. SemiLEDs Corporation current P/B ratio of 5.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.6.