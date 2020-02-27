Looking Into What Made B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Sink More Than -3.14 Percent Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG). At current price of $4.47, the shares have already lost -0.15 points (-3.14% lower) from its previous close of $4.62. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 6639099 contracts so far this session. BTG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 6.59 million shares, but with a 1.01 billion float and a 1.76% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BTG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -21.7% from where the BTG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.02 over a week and surge $0.24 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.93, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/24/20. The recent low of $2.4 stood for a -9.16% since 05/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for B2Gold Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 55.66. This figure suggests that BTG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BTG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 56.56% at this stage. This figure means that BTG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that B2Gold Corp. (BTG) would settle between $4.7/share to $4.79/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.5 mark, then the market for B2Gold Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.39 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts, assumed coverage of BTG assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on December 05. Canaccord Genuity, analysts launched coverage of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on April 24. Analysts at BofA/Merrill, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to March 02.

BTG equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BTG stock price is currently trading at 22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 462 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 59. B2Gold Corp. current P/B ratio of 2.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.3.