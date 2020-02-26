Why Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Stock Suddenly Spiked Today

Big changes are happening at Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.67% or (0.12 points) to $2.58 from its previous close of $2.46. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 121548 contracts so far this session. TNP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 441.18 thousand shares, but with a 59.71 million float and a -16.89% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TNP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $6.27 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 143.02% from where the TNP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.33 over a week and tumble down $-0.79 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.66, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/01/20. The recent low of $2.45 stood for a -44.74% since 02/25/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.33 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited, the two-week RSI stands at 29.81. This figure suggests that TNP stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TNP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 21.08% at this stage. This figure means that TNP share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) would settle between $2.6/share to $2.75/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.38 mark, then the market for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.31 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.29. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley lowered their recommendation on shares of TNP from Overweight to Equal-Weight in their opinion released on February 15. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 23. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on March 13, they lifted price target for these shares to $5 from $6.

TNP equity has an average rating of 1.5, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TNP stock price is currently trading at 1.79X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.2. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited current P/B ratio of 0.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.9.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 27.3% to hit $151500, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 18.6% from $404530 to a noteworthy $479930. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 138.1% to hit $0.32 per share. For the fiscal year, TNP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 102.6% to hit $0.04 per share.