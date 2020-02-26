Why Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) Stock Suddenly Spiked Today

Big changes are happening at Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.63% or (1.17 points) to $26.48 from its previous close of $25.31. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 111746 contracts so far this session. SAR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 87.85 million shares, but with a 8.24 million float and a -7.86% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SAR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $27.5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.85% from where the SAR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.14 over a week and tumble down $-0.53 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $28.7, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/21/20. The recent low of $22.07 stood for a -7.73% since 03/28/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Saratoga Investment Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 46.53. This figure suggests that SAR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SAR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.59% at this stage. This figure means that SAR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR) would settle between $26.83/share to $28.35/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $24.43 mark, then the market for Saratoga Investment Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $23.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.86. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann raised their recommendation on shares of SAR from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 13. Compass Point analysts bumped their rating on Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 09. Analysts at National Securities, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 19.

SAR equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SAR stock price is currently trading at 10.96X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 5.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 16.4. Saratoga Investment Corp. current P/B ratio of 1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.6.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (SAR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.1% to hit $14.69 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 16.4% from $47.71 million to a noteworthy $55.52 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Saratoga Investment Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 57.4% to hit $1.7 per share. For the fiscal year, SAR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 104.9% to hit $5.39 per share.