Why Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) shares price is down -5.37% today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) stock? Its price is nose-diving -4.36 points, trading at $76.81 levels, and is down -5.37% from its previous close of $81.17. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1155106 contracts so far this session. PLNT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 862.75 thousand shares, but with a 81.69 million float and a -7.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PLNT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $82.77 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.76% from where the PLNT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-11.16 over a week and tumble down $-3.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $88.77, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $56.14 stood for a -13.47% since 08/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.66 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Planet Fitness, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 34.07. This figure suggests that PLNT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PLNT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 17.85% at this stage. This figure means that PLNT share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) would settle between $84.02/share to $86.86/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $79.59 mark, then the market for Planet Fitness, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $78 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.23. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, assumed coverage of PLNT assigning Outperform rating, according to their opinion released on February 04. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 03. Analysts at Imperial Capital are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on November 12, they lifted price target for these shares to $80 from $72.50.

PLNT equity has an average rating of 1.86, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PLNT stock price is currently trading at 42.74X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 61.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 21. Planet Fitness, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.6.

Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 14.8% to hit $170880, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 13.5% from $688800 to a noteworthy $782010. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Planet Fitness, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 20% to hit $0.42 per share. For the fiscal year, PLNT’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 19.5% to hit $1.9 per share.