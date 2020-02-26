Why NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Stock Boomed Nearly 4.8% Today

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 4.8% or (12.57 points) to $274.62 from its previous close of $262.05. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 9211144 contracts so far this session. NVDA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 9.23 million shares, but with a 0.59 billion float and a -11.64% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for NVDA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $301.15 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 9.66% from where the NVDA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-40.69 over a week and surge $26.04 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $316.32, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $132.6 stood for a -13.18% since 03/06/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for NVIDIA Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 53.37. This figure suggests that NVDA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current NVDA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.99% at this stage. This figure means that NVDA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) would settle between $274.57/share to $287.1/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $253.74 mark, then the market for NVIDIA Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $245.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -17.33. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Nomura lowered their recommendation on shares of NVDA from Neutral to Reduce in their opinion released on February 25. Bernstein analysts bumped their rating on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on February 19. Analysts at Cowen are sticking to their Outperform stance. However, on February 14, they lifted price target for these shares to $325 from $240.

NVDA equity has an average rating of 2.22, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 41 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 34 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 31 analysts rated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) as a buy or a strong buy while 3 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, NVDA stock price is currently trading at 28.17X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 58 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 24.7. NVIDIA Corporation current P/B ratio of 13.1 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.6.