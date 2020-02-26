Why Alcon, Inc. (ALC) Stock Boomed Nearly 7.77% Today

Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 7.77% or (4.57 points) to $63.37 from its previous close of $58.8. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 608803 contracts so far this session. ALC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.01 million shares, but with a 0.49 billion float and a -6.67% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ALC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $64.8 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2.26% from where the ALC share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Alcon, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 58.88. This figure suggests that ALC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ALC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.15% at this stage. This figure means that ALC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Alcon, Inc. (ALC) would settle between $59.83/share to $60.85/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $58.18 mark, then the market for Alcon, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $57.55 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.3. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Berenberg raised their recommendation on shares of ALC from Hold to Buy in their opinion released on February 26. Argus, analysts launched coverage of Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) stock with a Hold recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 08. Analysts at Stephens, made their first call for the equity with a Equal-Weight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 29.

ALC equity has an average rating of 2.38, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 7 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Alcon, Inc. (NYSE:ALC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ALC stock price is currently trading at 29.25X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 60.4. Alcon, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.1.

Alcon, Inc. (ALC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 4% to hit $1.86 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 4.9% from $7.36 billion to a noteworthy $7.73 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Alcon, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -5.9% to hit $0.48 per share. For the fiscal year, ALC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.3% to hit $2.01 per share.