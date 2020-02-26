What Is Moving Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) Today

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV). At current price of $16.93, the shares have already lost -2.38 points (-12.32% lower) from its previous close of $19.31. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 555994 contracts so far this session. RVLV shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 963.35 thousand shares, but with a 13.53 million float and a -1.98% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RVLV stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $28 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 65.39% from where the RVLV share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Revolve Group, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 38.26. This figure suggests that RVLV stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RVLV readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.48% at this stage. This figure means that RVLV share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) would settle between $20.11/share to $20.92/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $18.37 mark, then the market for Revolve Group, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $17.44 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, assumed coverage of RVLV assigning Market Perform rating, according to their opinion released on February 04. BMO Capital Markets, analysts launched coverage of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) stock with a Market Perform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 03. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets, made their first call for the equity with a Market Perform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to February 03.

RVLV equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 9 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RVLV stock price is currently trading at 28.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.6. Revolve Group, Inc. current P/B ratio of 11 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 10.3.