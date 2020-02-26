The Brink’s Company (BCO) Is Up, So Why Am I Smiling?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), which rose 4.83 points or 6.03% to trade at $84.99 as last check. The stock closed last session at $80.16 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 166209 contracts so far this session. BCO shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 297.48 thousand shares, but with a 49.32 million float and a -4.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BCO stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $108.4 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 27.54% from where the BCO share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.26 over a week and tumble down $-6.09 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $97.12, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/13/20. The recent low of $71.52 stood for a -12.49% since 04/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.36 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Brink’s Company, the two-week RSI stands at 48.63. This figure suggests that BCO stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BCO readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.75% at this stage. This figure means that BCO share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that The Brink’s Company (BCO) would settle between $81.95/share to $83.74/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $79.04 mark, then the market for The Brink’s Company becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $77.91 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Goldman, assumed coverage of BCO assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on November 20. Imperial Capital analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on July 25. The target price has been raised from $100 to $105. Analysts at Berenberg, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to September 12.

BCO equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, BCO stock price is currently trading at 14.89X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 267. The Brink’s Company current P/B ratio of 19.3 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.6.

The Brink’s Company (BCO)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.2% to hit $924770, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.4% from $3.68 billion to a noteworthy $3.8 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Brink’s Company is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 8.9% to hit $0.86 per share. For the fiscal year, BCO’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.4% to hit $4.41 per share.