BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI): Up 8.95% Today, Time To Buy This Stock?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), which rose 2.66 points or 8.95% to trade at $32.39 as last check. The stock closed last session at $29.73 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 97811 contracts so far this session. BTAI shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 485.72 thousand shares, but with a 8.32 million float and a -24.91% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for BTAI stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $52.6 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 62.4% from where the BTAI share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-8.78 over a week and surge $14.44 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $43.63, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/18/20. The recent low of $3.76 stood for a -25.76% since 01/11/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.21. This figure suggests that BTAI stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current BTAI readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 53.02% at this stage. This figure means that BTAI share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) would settle between $33.15/share to $36.58/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $27.4 mark, then the market for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $25.08 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -2.45. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright lifted target price for shares of BTAI but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 26. The price target has been raised from $30 to $95. H.C. Wainwright analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 08. The target price has been raised from $25 to $30. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 12.

BTAI equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.