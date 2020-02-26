10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG): Up 6.93% Today, Time To Buy This Stock?

The biggest gainers of the session on the Wall Street include 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG), which rose 5.1 points or 6.93% to trade at $78.67 as last check. The stock closed last session at $73.57 and sets an active trading volume day with a reported 116723 contracts so far this session. TXG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 266.18 thousand shares, but with a 4.4 million float and a -18.45% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TXG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $84 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 6.78% from where the TXG share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for 10x Genomics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 40.96. This figure suggests that TXG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TXG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.63% at this stage. This figure means that TXG share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that 10x Genomics, Inc. (TXG) would settle between $78.13/share to $82.69/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $70.88 mark, then the market for 10x Genomics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $68.19 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -7.25. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of TXG assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 07. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on October 07. Analysts at Cowen, made their first call for the equity with a Outperform recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 07.