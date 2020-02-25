Why Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Shares Are Crashing -5.03 Percent Today

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $73.46, the shares have already lost -3.89 points (-5.03% lower) from its previous close of $77.35. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 123177 contracts so far this session. IBP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 214.96 thousand shares, but with a 16.14 million float and a 2.6% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IBP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $75.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.31% from where the IBP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.55 over a week and tumble down $-2.65 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $80.25, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/24/20. The recent low of $42.71 stood for a -8.46% since 03/20/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.18 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Installed Building Products, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 43.16. This figure suggests that IBP stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IBP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.04% at this stage. This figure means that IBP share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) would settle between $78.3/share to $79.25/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $76.4 mark, then the market for Installed Building Products, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $75.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.6. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company, assumed coverage of IBP assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on February 05. RBC Capital Mkts analysts bumped their rating on Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) stock from Sector Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 17. Analysts at BTIG Research, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 13.

IBP equity has an average rating of 2.6, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 8 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IBP stock price is currently trading at 20.5X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 35.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.8. Installed Building Products, Inc. current P/B ratio of 10.2 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 3.7.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12% to hit $395400, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.7% from $1.34 billion to a noteworthy $1.51 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Installed Building Products, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 20.8% to hit $0.87 per share. For the fiscal year, IBP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 21.7% to hit $3.25 per share.