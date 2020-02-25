Why GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) Shares Are Crashing -4.38 Percent Today

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $43.43, the shares have already lost -1.99 points (-4.38% lower) from its previous close of $45.42. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 2291514 contracts so far this session. GSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.54 million shares, but with a 0.14 billion float and a 31.65% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for GSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $231.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 433.43% from where the GSX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for GSX Techedu Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.16. This figure suggests that GSX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current GSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 83.52% at this stage. This figure means that GSX share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) would settle between $47.78/share to $50.13/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $41.69 mark, then the market for GSX Techedu Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $37.95 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 3.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at CLSA lowered their recommendation on shares of GSX from Buy to Outperform in their opinion released on February 19. Citigroup, analysts launched coverage of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) stock with a Buy recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on February 03. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 21.

GSX equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, GSX stock price is currently trading at 8.44X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 354.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 61.1. GSX Techedu Inc. current P/B ratio of 48.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.2.