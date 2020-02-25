Why Did LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) Decrease -11.54% Today? This Could Be The Reason

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE). At current price of $301.93, the shares have already lost -39.4 points (-11.54% lower) from its previous close of $341.33. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 113957 contracts so far this session. TREE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 110.68 thousand shares, but with a 7.82 million float and a 4.35% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for TREE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $356.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 17.98% from where the TREE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-39.49 over a week and tumble down $-13.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $434.94, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 11/07/19. The recent low of $281.01 stood for a -30.58% since 12/19/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.86 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LendingTree, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 39.94. This figure suggests that TREE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current TREE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.26% at this stage. This figure means that TREE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) would settle between $348.48/share to $355.63/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $329.59 mark, then the market for LendingTree, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $317.85 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -4.93. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Compass Point raised their recommendation on shares of TREE from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on December 30. Oppenheimer analysts again handed out a Outperform recommendation to LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on December 12. The target price has been raised from $410 to $380. Analysts at JP Morgan, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to November 22.

TREE equity has an average rating of 2.07, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 14 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 4 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 9 analysts rated LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, TREE stock price is currently trading at 49.18X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 125.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14. LendingTree, Inc. current P/B ratio of 11.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 29.5% to hit $262420, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 45.6% from $764870 to a noteworthy $1.11 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LendingTree, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17.2% to hit $1.43 per share. For the fiscal year, TREE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.2% to hit $5.94 per share.