The real reason why Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) sank -15.51% today

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -15.51% or (-6.97 points) to $37.99 from its previous close of $44.96. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 94813 contracts so far this session. OFIX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 114 thousand shares, but with a 18.47 million float and a 2.51% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OFIX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $62 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 63.2% from where the OFIX share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Orthofix Medical Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 23.33. This figure suggests that OFIX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OFIX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 61.33% at this stage. This figure means that OFIX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) would settle between $45.5/share to $46.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $44.11 mark, then the market for Orthofix Medical Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $43.27 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.32. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their recommendation on shares of OFIX from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on October 29. Cantor Fitzgerald, analysts launched coverage of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on June 01. Analysts at BTIG Research, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to June 21.

OFIX equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 6 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OFIX stock price is currently trading at 26.45X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 50.3. Orthofix Medical Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.6.

Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 2.4% to hit $113270, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.2% from $459950 to a noteworthy $483650. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Orthofix Medical Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 18.5% to hit $0.32 per share. For the fiscal year, OFIX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 15.6% to hit $1.7 per share.