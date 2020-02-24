Why Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Is Down A Whooping -5.75% Today

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.75% or (-10.04 points) to $164.43 from its previous close of $174.47. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 758690 contracts so far this session. STMP shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 574.05 thousand shares, but with a 16.33 million float and a 103.37% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STMP stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $94 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -42.83% from where the STMP share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP), the company witnessed their stock rise $78.89 over a week and surge $84.93 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $185.2, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/21/20. The recent low of $32.54 stood for a -11.21% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.48 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Stamps.com Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 83.2. This figure suggests that STMP stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STMP readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 90.89% at this stage. This figure means that STMP share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) would settle between $189.42/share to $204.38/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $155.29 mark, then the market for Stamps.com Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $136.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 51.91. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at B. Riley FBR lifted target price for shares of STMP but were stick to Neutral recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 22. The price target has been raised from $62.50 to $80. B. Riley FBR analysts again handed out a Neutral recommendation to Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on October 04. The target price has been raised from $50 to $62.50. Analysts at ROTH Capital released an upgrade from Sell to Neutral for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 04.

STMP equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -15% to hit $144680, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -5.3% from $586930 to a noteworthy $555610. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Stamps.com Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -72.4% to hit $1.03 per share. For the fiscal year, STMP’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -60.4% to hit $4.67 per share.