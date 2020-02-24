Why Everyone’s Talking About PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) stock? Its price is nose-diving -2.68 points, trading at $33.9 levels, and is down -7.33% from its previous close of $36.58. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 807029 contracts so far this session. PAGS shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.26 million shares, but with a 0.16 billion float and a 6.24% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PAGS stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.23 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 42.27% from where the PAGS share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.06 over a week and tumble down $-0.6 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $53.43, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/16/19. The recent low of $24.26 stood for a -36.55% since 04/18/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for PagSeguro Digital Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 46.99. This figure suggests that PAGS stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PAGS readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 73.42% at this stage. This figure means that PAGS share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) would settle between $37.29/share to $37.99/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $35.6 mark, then the market for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $34.61 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.88. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of PAGS from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on November 26. HSBC Securities analysts bumped their rating on PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on November 11. Analysts at HSBC Securities released an upgrade from Reduce to Hold for the stock, in a research note that dated back to September 17.

PAGS equity has an average rating of 2.11, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 19 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 16 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 15 analysts rated PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PAGS stock price is currently trading at 28.27X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 41.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.8. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. current P/B ratio of 6.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.3.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 398.3% to hit $1.61 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 434% from $1.07 billion to a noteworthy $5.71 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 400% to hit $1.3 per share. For the fiscal year, PAGS’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 429.4% to hit $4.5 per share.