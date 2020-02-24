Why Everyone’s Talking About KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock? Its price is nose-diving -0.02 points, trading at $0.33 levels, and is down -6.27% from its previous close of $0.35. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1297509 contracts so far this session. KMPH shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.26 million shares, but with a 41.4 million float and a 0.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for KMPH stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5.25 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1490.91% from where the KMPH share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for KemPharm, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.77. This figure suggests that KMPH stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current KMPH readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 32.76% at this stage. This figure means that KMPH share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that KemPharm, Inc. (KMPH) would settle between $0.37/share to $0.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.34 mark, then the market for KemPharm, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.32 for its downside target.

Analysts at ROTH Capital lowered their recommendation on shares of KMPH from Buy to Neutral in their opinion released on September 05. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on September 21. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $11 from $7.

KMPH equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 2 analysts rated KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.