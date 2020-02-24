The Reason For Today’s -6.06% Weakness in Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -6.06% or (-2.47 points) to $38.25 from its previous close of $40.72. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 21023529 contracts so far this session. UBER shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 29.84 million shares, but with a 1.46 billion float and a 1.57% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for UBER stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $48.42 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 26.59% from where the UBER share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Uber Technologies, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 51.47. This figure suggests that UBER stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current UBER readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 63.07% at this stage. This figure means that UBER share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) would settle between $41.06/share to $41.39/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.22 mark, then the market for Uber Technologies, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.71 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at MKM Partners raised their recommendation on shares of UBER from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on February 07. JP Morgan, analysts launched coverage of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) stock with a Overweight recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on January 31. Analysts at UBS, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 28.

UBER equity has an average rating of 2.13, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 42 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 11 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 31 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 30 analysts rated Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 33% to hit $4.04 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 28.8% from $14.15 billion to a noteworthy $18.22 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Uber Technologies, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 70.9% to hit $-0.65 per share. For the fiscal year, UBER’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 70.3% to hit $-2.02 per share.