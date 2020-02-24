LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Sinks -7.2% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock today? Its price is nose-diving -6.83 points, trading at $88.03 levels, and is down -7.2% from its previous close of $94.86. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 301529 contracts so far this session. LPLA shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 515.49 thousand shares, but with a 79.43 million float and a -0.2% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LPLA stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $110 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 24.96% from where the LPLA share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-6.43 over a week and tumble down $-6.71 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $99.6, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/17/20. The recent low of $67.11 stood for a -11.62% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.38 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 35.96. This figure suggests that LPLA stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LPLA readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 46.57% at this stage. This figure means that LPLA share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) would settle between $97.45/share to $100.05/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $93.53 mark, then the market for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $92.21 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -1.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Jefferies, assumed coverage of LPLA assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on September 17. Compass Point analysts have lowered their rating of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) stock from Buy to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 08. Analysts at Goldman lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to May 16.

LPLA equity has an average rating of 2.27, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 11 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 5 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 5 analysts rated LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LPLA stock price is currently trading at 11.25X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 14.3 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 13.9. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. current P/B ratio of 7.4 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 10.8% to hit $1.5 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 8.8% from $5.62 billion to a noteworthy $6.12 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -2.1% to hit $1.89 per share. For the fiscal year, LPLA’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 5% to hit $7.55 per share.