Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Getting Crushed -3.18% Today — Here’s The Simple Explanation Why

What just happened? Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock value has plummeted by nearly -3.18% or (-0.93 points) to $28.47 from its previous close of $29.4. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1065918 contracts so far this session. FITB shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 4.33 million shares, but with a 0.71 billion float and a -1.44% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FITB stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $32.89 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 15.53% from where the FITB share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.2 over a week and tumble down $-0.44 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $31.64, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/13/19. The recent low of $24.17 stood for a -10.03% since 03/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Fifth Third Bancorp, the two-week RSI stands at 38.82. This figure suggests that FITB stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FITB readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 39.98% at this stage. This figure means that FITB share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) would settle between $29.68/share to $29.96/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $29.14 mark, then the market for Fifth Third Bancorp becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $28.87 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.24. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays raised their recommendation on shares of FITB from Equal Weight to Overweight in their opinion released on January 06. UBS analysts bumped their rating on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 25. Analysts at Deutsche Bank released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to October 25.

FITB equity has an average rating of 2.3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 13 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 12 analysts rated Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FITB stock price is currently trading at 9.31X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 8.8 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 14. Fifth Third Bancorp current P/B ratio of 1.1 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.3.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -12.7% to hit $1.91 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -6.4% from $8.33 billion to a noteworthy $7.8 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 1.6% to hit $0.64 per share. For the fiscal year, FITB’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 6.8% to hit $2.97 per share.