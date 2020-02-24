Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Stock Is -7.17% Lower Today, What Just Happened?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $2.46, the shares have already lost -0.19 points (-7.17% lower) from its previous close of $2.65. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 287131 contracts so far this session. DSX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 312.39 thousand shares, but with a 85.57 million float and a -4.68% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for DSX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $3.73 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 51.63% from where the DSX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.25 over a week and tumble down $-0.32 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 10/24/19. The recent low of $2.41 stood for a -40.72% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.92 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Diana Shipping Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 25.98. This figure suggests that DSX stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current DSX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 37.68% at this stage. This figure means that DSX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) would settle between $2.71/share to $2.76/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $2.61 mark, then the market for Diana Shipping Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $2.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.08. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JP Morgan lowered their recommendation on shares of DSX from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 17. Evercore ISI analysts bumped their rating on Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) stock from Underperform to In-line in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 24. Analysts at JP Morgan released an upgrade from Neutral to Overweight for the stock, in a research note that dated back to April 07.

DSX equity has an average rating of 2.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 2 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -16% to hit $50.52 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -4.5% from $218780 to a noteworthy $209040. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 100% to hit $0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, DSX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 10% to hit $0.11 per share.