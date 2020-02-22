Why Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) Stock Rose, Up To 4.7%, in Trade Today

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.7% or (0.22 points) to $4.9 from its previous close of $4.68. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 97410 contracts so far this session. LQDT shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 84.39 million shares, but with a 27.3 million float and a 0.32% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for LQDT stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 83.67% from where the LQDT share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.16 over a week and tumble down $-0.82 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $8.34, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 12/09/19. The recent low of $4.36 stood for a -41.25% since 02/18/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.78 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Liquidity Services, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 44.6. This figure suggests that LQDT stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current LQDT readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 33.64% at this stage. This figure means that LQDT share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Liquidity Services, Inc. (LQDT) would settle between $4.78/share to $4.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.6 mark, then the market for Liquidity Services, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.53 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.11. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at The Benchmark Company lifted target price for shares of LQDT but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on May 06. The price target has been raised from $5.50 to $6.50. RBC Capital Mkts analysts again handed out a Sector Perform recommendation to Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on February 05. The target price has been raised from $8 to $6. Analysts at RBC Capital Mkts are sticking to their Sector Perform stance. However, on November 20, they lifted price target for these shares to $8 from $11.

LQDT equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 2 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, LQDT stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 53.6. Liquidity Services, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 11.2.