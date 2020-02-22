Stock Movers: Why OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) Stock Is Jumping About 3.16 Percent Today

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 3.16% or (0.05 points) to $1.63 from its previous close of $1.58. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1514188 contracts so far this session. OPK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.92 million shares, but with a 0.4 billion float and a -2.47% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for OPK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $4.13 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 153.37% from where the OPK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.04 over a week and tumble down $-0.01 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.88, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/26/19. The recent low of $1.33 stood for a -43.3% since 10/25/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 2.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for OPKO Health, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.87. This figure suggests that OPK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current OPK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 69.83% at this stage. This figure means that OPK share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK) would settle between $1.61/share to $1.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $1.54 mark, then the market for OPKO Health, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $1.5 for its downside target.

Analysts at Piper Jaffray, assumed coverage of OPK assigning Overweight rating, according to their opinion released on November 25. JP Morgan analysts have lowered their rating of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) stock from Neutral to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on March 02. Analysts at JP Morgan lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Overweight recommendation, in a research note that dated back to September 14.

OPK equity has an average rating of 1.8, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 5 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, OPK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.1. OPKO Health, Inc. current P/B ratio of 0.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 5.

OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -2.6% to hit $216070, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -9.8% from $990300 to a noteworthy $893700. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, OPKO Health, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 30.8% to hit $-0.09 per share. For the fiscal year, OPK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -59.3% to hit $-0.43 per share.