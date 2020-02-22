Possible Explanations for Why Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Trades Today Down -3.69%

An interesting stock that came up in some of our conversations today is Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). At current price of $167.01, the shares have already lost -6.4 points (-3.69% lower) from its previous close of $173.41. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 707095 contracts so far this session. SPLK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.84 million shares, but with a 0.15 billion float and a 2.1% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for SPLK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $165.72 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -0.77% from where the SPLK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.46 over a week and surge $9.63 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $176.31, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/19/20. The recent low of $107.16 stood for a -5.27% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.89 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Splunk Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 55.5. This figure suggests that SPLK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current SPLK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 78.37% at this stage. This figure means that SPLK share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Splunk Inc. (SPLK) would settle between $176.41/share to $179.4/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $169.27 mark, then the market for Splunk Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $165.12 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.96. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at First Analysis Sec lowered their recommendation on shares of SPLK from Outperform to Neutral in their opinion released on January 14. Goldman analysts bumped their rating on Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on December 02. Analysts at Maxim Group are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on November 22, they lifted price target for these shares to $155 from $148.

SPLK equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 42 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 36 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 34 analysts rated Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, SPLK stock price is currently trading at 73.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 32.6. Splunk Inc. current P/B ratio of 14.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 11.6.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 25.9% to hit $783120, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 30.3% from $1.8 billion to a noteworthy $2.35 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Splunk Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.2% to hit $0.96 per share. For the fiscal year, SPLK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 41.4% to hit $1.88 per share.