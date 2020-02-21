Why Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Is Exploding 4.55% Today

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 4.55% or (2.36 points) to $54.28 from its previous close of $51.92. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 98795 contracts so far this session. RGR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 113.36 thousand shares, but with a 16.59 million float and a 0.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RGR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 23.43% from where the RGR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR), the company witnessed their stock rise $2 over a week and surge $4.23 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $59.99, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/25/19. The recent low of $39.31 stood for a -9.52% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.47 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 72.84. This figure suggests that RGR stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RGR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 80.04% at this stage. This figure means that RGR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) would settle between $52.41/share to $52.91/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $51.2 mark, then the market for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $50.49 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.5. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Wunderlich, assumed coverage of RGR assigning Hold rating, according to their opinion released on March 14. BB&T Capital Mkts analysts have lowered their rating of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) stock from Buy to Hold in a separate flash note issued to investors on June 06. Analysts at Dougherty & Company are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on February 25, they lifted price target for these shares to $68 from $61.

Moving on, RGR stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 31.3. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. current P/B ratio of 3.3 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 7.4.