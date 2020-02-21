Why RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) Shares Are Crashing -14.28 Percent Today

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) is one of the worst performers on the stock market today. At current price of $34.78, the shares have already lost -5.79 points (-14.28% lower) from its previous close of $40.57. Should you buy or avoid them? The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 98541 contracts so far this session. RMAX shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 123.15 thousand shares, but with a 17.71 million float and a 9.09% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RMAX stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $39 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 12.13% from where the RMAX share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.88 over a week and tumble down $-1.4 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $44.16, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/30/19. The recent low of $24.67 stood for a -21.25% since 03/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.29 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 36.28. This figure suggests that RMAX stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RMAX readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.92% at this stage. This figure means that RMAX share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) would settle between $41.25/share to $41.94/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $39.41 mark, then the market for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $38.26 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.66. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at JMP Securities raised their recommendation on shares of RMAX from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in their opinion released on September 16. Craig Hallum analysts bumped their rating on RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) stock from Hold to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on August 21. Analysts at Compass Point lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Buy recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 06.

RMAX equity has an average rating of 2.57, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 3 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 4 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RMAX stock price is currently trading at 18.22X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 25.5 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 35.9. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. current P/B ratio of 2.5 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.1.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 34.5% to hit $68.4 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 32.9% from $212630 to a noteworthy $282490. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -6.1% to hit $0.46 per share. For the fiscal year, RMAX’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -2.7% to hit $2.19 per share.