Why Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) Stock Price Dropped Up To -9.57% Today

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $4.84, the shares have already lost -0.51 points (-9.57% lower) from its previous close of $5.35. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 172682 contracts so far this session. CYCN shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 799.68 thousand shares, but with a 26.64 million float and a 32.75% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CYCN stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $5 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.31% from where the CYCN share price has been trading recently.

Looking at the current readings for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 62.45. This figure suggests that CYCN stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CYCN readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 76.78% at this stage. This figure means that CYCN share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) would settle between $5.99/share to $6.64/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $4.95 mark, then the market for Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $4.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.97. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Credit Suisse, assumed coverage of CYCN assigning Neutral rating, according to their opinion released on June 03.

CYCN equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.