Why AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) Is An Unattractive Stock Today

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $40.85, the shares have already lost -1.32 points (-3.13% lower) from its previous close of $42.17. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 151811 contracts so far this session. ATRC shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 281.75 thousand shares, but with a 38.12 million float and a 0.31% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for ATRC stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $41.29 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.08% from where the ATRC share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-1.99 over a week and surge $2.49 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $44.51, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/18/20. The recent low of $22.57 stood for a -8.22% since 09/09/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.43 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for AtriCure, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 58.26. This figure suggests that ATRC stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current ATRC readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 60.35% at this stage. This figure means that ATRC share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) would settle between $43.23/share to $44.3/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.91 mark, then the market for AtriCure, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.66 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.2. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BTIG Research, assumed coverage of ATRC assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on February 06. Needham analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on January 24. The target price has been raised from $39 to $48. Analysts at Northland Capital lowered the stock to a Market Perform call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to August 13.

ATRC equity has an average rating of 1.43, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 7 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 7 analysts rated AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, ATRC stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 66.3. AtriCure, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.7 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 4.4.

AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 11.7% to hit $60.3 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 12.2% from $230810 to a noteworthy $258860. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, AtriCure, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -93.3% to hit $-0.29 per share. For the fiscal year, ATRC’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -14.9% to hit $-1.08 per share.