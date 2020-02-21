Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Climbs 3.23% Today: Breaking Down The Root Causes

Stay Ahead of Wall Street. Find out what is happening to Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) stock today? Its price is jumping 0.03 points, trading at $0.86 levels, and is up 3.23% from its previous close of $0.83. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 128398 contracts so far this session. VRML shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 128.95 thousand shares, but with a 51.22 million float and a 7.54% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for VRML stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 16.28% from where the VRML share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML), the company witnessed their stock rise $0.04 over a week and surge $0.05 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $1.57, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 04/15/19. The recent low of $0.35 stood for a -45.2% since 10/10/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 3.49 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Vermillion, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 59.55. This figure suggests that VRML stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current VRML readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 77.09% at this stage. This figure means that VRML share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) would settle between $0.86/share to $0.89/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.81 mark, then the market for Vermillion, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.79 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.03. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity lifted target price for shares of VRML but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on March 29. The price target has been raised from $4 to $2.50. Ladenburg Thalmann analysts bumped their rating on Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) stock from Sell to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 25. Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann lowered the stock to a Sell call from its previous Neutral recommendation, in a research note that dated back to March 07.

Moving on, VRML stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 49.5. Vermillion, Inc. current P/B ratio of 6.9 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 5.1.