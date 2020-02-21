This is why First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) share price is losing -14.65% today

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is -8.69 points lower today and the only thing that matters is where they go from here. You simply have to look deeper than the share price and explore the fundamentals and future growth potential. The stock value has plummeted by nearly -14.65% to $50.63 from its previous close of $59.32. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 2207479 contracts so far this session. FSLR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.32 million shares, but with a 75.96 million float and a 5.7% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for FSLR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $67.75 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 33.81% from where the FSLR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-3.66 over a week and tumble down $-1.07 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $69.24, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 01/08/19. The recent low of $49.06 stood for a -26.87% since 08/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.1 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for First Solar, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 41.23. This figure suggests that FSLR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current FSLR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 66.57% at this stage. This figure means that FSLR share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) would settle between $60.51/share to $61.7/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $57.52 mark, then the market for First Solar, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $55.72 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.82. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Barclays lowered their recommendation on shares of FSLR from Overweight to Underweight in their opinion released on January 15. JMP Securities analysts bumped their rating on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) stock from Mkt Perform to Mkt Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 28. Analysts at JP Morgan are sticking to their Overweight stance. However, on May 06, they lifted price target for these shares to $72 from $70.

FSLR equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 16 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 10 analysts rated First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, FSLR stock price is currently trading at 16.64X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 168.7. First Solar, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.2 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.4.

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 153.4% to hit $1.75 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 53.1% from $2.24 billion to a noteworthy $3.43 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, First Solar, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 455.1% to hit $2.72 per share. For the fiscal year, FSLR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 56.6% to hit $2.13 per share.