Realty Income Corporation (O): Why Its Shares Are Up 2.27 Percent Today?

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) stock? Its price is jumping 1.81 points, trading at $81.48 levels, and is up 2.27% from its previous close of $79.67. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 1872792 contracts so far this session. O shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 1.89 million shares, but with a 0.32 billion float and a 1.26% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for O stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $82.67 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 1.46% from where the O share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.35 over a week and surge $4.75 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $84.92, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $66.21 stood for a -0.84% since 09/05/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.13 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Realty Income Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 70.06. This figure suggests that O stock, for now, is oversold, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current O readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 74.58% at this stage. This figure means that O share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Realty Income Corporation (O) would settle between $80.22/share to $80.78/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $79.26 mark, then the market for Realty Income Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $78.86 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.87. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Mizuho raised their recommendation on shares of O from Neutral to Buy in their opinion released on January 15. Raymond James analysts bumped their rating on Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at Citigroup released an upgrade from Neutral to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to December 12.

O equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 18 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 10 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 8 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, O stock price is currently trading at 52.83X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 62.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 29.3. Realty Income Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.8 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 2.7.

Realty Income Corporation (O)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.3% to hit $388010, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 11.2% from $1.33 billion to a noteworthy $1.48 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Realty Income Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 17.2% to hit $0.34 per share. For the fiscal year, O’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 4.8% to hit $1.32 per share.