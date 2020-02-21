JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Got Crushed -4.41% Today. Here’s Why

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $0.84, the shares have already lost -0.04 points (-4.41% lower) from its previous close of $0.88. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 74368 contracts so far this session. JAKK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 116.11 thousand shares, but with a 20.4 million float and a -4.48% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for JAKK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $1.02 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 21.43% from where the JAKK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.05 over a week and tumble down $-0.2 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $2.05, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/22/19. The recent low of $0.51 stood for a -59.02% since 06/26/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.32 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for JAKKS Pacific, Inc., the two-week RSI stands at 33.97. This figure suggests that JAKK stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current JAKK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 15.5% at this stage. This figure means that JAKK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) would settle between $0.9/share to $0.93/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.85 mark, then the market for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.83 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.04. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Stifel lifted target price for shares of JAKK but were stick to Hold recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 30. The price target has been raised from $4.50 to $3.30. DA Davidson analysts have lowered their rating of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock from Neutral to Underperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on September 21. Analysts at DA Davidson are sticking to their Neutral stance. However, on July 26, they lifted price target for these shares to $3.75 from $5.

JAKK equity has an average rating of 2.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 2 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, JAKK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 23.5. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. current P/B ratio of 1.5 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 2.9.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 13.7% to hit $150470, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 5.1% from $567810 to a noteworthy $596530. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 67.6% to hit $-0.12 per share. For the fiscal year, JAKK’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 64% to hit $-0.45 per share.