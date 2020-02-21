Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Got Crushed -3.96% Today. Here’s Why

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $3.15, the shares have already lost -0.13 points (-3.96% lower) from its previous close of $3.28. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 823433 contracts so far this session. CPG shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.32 million shares, but with a 0.54 billion float and a 2.82% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CPG stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $8.85 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 180.95% from where the CPG share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.05 over a week and tumble down $-0.68 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $4.84, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 08/01/20. The recent low of $2.73 stood for a -34.92% since 07/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Crescent Point Energy Corp., the two-week RSI stands at 35.85. This figure suggests that CPG stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CPG readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 44.64% at this stage. This figure means that CPG share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) would settle between $3.35/share to $3.42/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $3.22 mark, then the market for Crescent Point Energy Corp. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $3.15 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.05. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets raised their recommendation on shares of CPG from Market Perform to Outperform in their opinion released on September 16. CIBC analysts bumped their rating on Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) stock from Neutral to Sector Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on May 10. Analysts at Macquarie lowered the stock to a Neutral call from its previous Outperform recommendation, in a research note that dated back to January 18.

CPG equity has an average rating of 3, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 1 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 0 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 0 analysts rated Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CPG stock price is currently trading at 164X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 19.3. Crescent Point Energy Corp. current P/B ratio of 0.4 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 1.2.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 6% to hit $658640, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 25.4% from $2.18 billion to a noteworthy $2.73 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Crescent Point Energy Corp. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -100% to hit $0 per share. For the fiscal year, CPG’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 111.1% to hit $0.02 per share.