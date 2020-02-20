Why The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Stock Tumbled -2.46% in Trade Today?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is a stock to watch today. At current price of $81.35, the shares have already lost -2.05 points (-2.46% lower) from its previous close of $83.4. The stock sets an active trading volume day with a reported 3037920 contracts so far this session. PGR shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 3.23 million shares, but with a 0.58 billion float and a -0.23% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for PGR stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $84.18 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 3.48% from where the PGR share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-2.34 over a week and surge $4.89 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $84.96, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/15/19. The recent low of $67.94 stood for a -3.39% since 10/23/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.6 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Progressive Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 59.61. This figure suggests that PGR stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current PGR readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 75.91% at this stage. This figure means that PGR share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that The Progressive Corporation (PGR) would settle between $84.06/share to $84.73/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $82.87 mark, then the market for The Progressive Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $82.35 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the red zone of MACD, with the indicator reading -0.41. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Citigroup, assumed coverage of PGR assigning Buy rating, according to their opinion released on January 21. Raymond James analysts have lowered their rating of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) stock from Strong Buy to Outperform in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 13. Analysts at Deutsche Bank released an upgrade from Hold to Buy for the stock, in a research note that dated back to January 02.

PGR equity has an average rating of 2.25, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 20 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 9 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 11 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 11 analysts rated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, PGR stock price is currently trading at 14.57X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 12.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 17.9. The Progressive Corporation current P/B ratio of 3.6 means it is trading at a premium against its industry’s 1.7.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 12.1% to hit $10.3 billion, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 10.5% from $37.58 billion to a noteworthy $41.52 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, The Progressive Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 12.6% to hit $1.43 per share. For the fiscal year, PGR’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 2.3% to hit $5.32 per share.