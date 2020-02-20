Why ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) Is Down A Whooping -5.68% Today

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is among the top losers of the stock market today, sinking -5.68% or (-0.05 points) to $0.83 from its previous close of $0.88. Does this decline mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 390605 contracts so far this session. RWLK shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 284.68 thousand shares, but with a 11.17 million float and a 0.46% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for RWLK stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $9 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 984.34% from where the RWLK share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK), the company witnessed their stock drop by $-0.04 over a week and tumble down $-1.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $10.08, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 05/06/19. The recent low of $0.77 stood for a -91.77% since 02/20/20, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.22 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for ReWalk Robotics Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 16.91. This figure suggests that RWLK stock, for now, is overbought, meaning that the shares are not stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current RWLK readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 3.91% at this stage. This figure means that RWLK share price today is being overbought.

Technical chart claims that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) would settle between $0.93/share to $0.98/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $0.84 mark, then the market for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $0.81 for its downside target.

Analysts at Barclays lowered their recommendation on shares of RWLK from Equal Weight to Underweight in their opinion released on April 03. Oppenheimer, analysts launched coverage of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock with a Outperform recommendation, according to their flash note issued to investors on December 16. Analysts at Piper Jaffray, made their first call for the equity with a Overweight recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to July 15.

RWLK equity has an average rating of 2, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 1 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 1 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 1 analysts rated ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, RWLK stock price is currently trading at 0X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 0 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 58. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. current P/B ratio of 0.7 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.