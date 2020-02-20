Why Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) Stock Is Killing It Today – Soaring 3.7%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) is one of the stocks that are grabbing investor focus today: skyrocketing 3.7% or (2.17 points) to $60.99 from its previous close of $58.82. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 507188 contracts so far this session. IART shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 459.88 thousand shares, but with a 71.07 million float and a 1.13% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for IART stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $65.82 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.92% from where the IART share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.28 over a week and surge $2.16 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $65.09, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 07/31/19. The recent low of $46.07 stood for a -6.29% since 06/03/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 1.14 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is greater than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 68.3. This figure suggests that IART stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current IART readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 88.77% at this stage. This figure means that IART share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) would settle between $59.32/share to $59.82/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $58.19 mark, then the market for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $57.56 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.8. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their recommendation on shares of IART from Overweight to Neutral in their opinion released on January 07. Piper Jaffray analysts have lowered their rating of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) stock from Overweight to Neutral in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 07. Analysts at SunTrust, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to January 03.

IART equity has an average rating of 2.31, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 13 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 6 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 7 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 6 analysts rated Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) as a buy or a strong buy while 1 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, IART stock price is currently trading at 19.63X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 85.2 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 57.4. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation current P/B ratio of 3.6 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.8.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 3.7% to hit $397500, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 3.2% from $1.47 billion to a noteworthy $1.52 billion. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 3.1% to hit $0.67 per share. For the fiscal year, IART’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 13.2% to hit $2.74 per share.