Why Everyone’s Talking About StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Today

Today’s big question for investors is, “what’s going on with StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock? Its price is nose-diving -1.85 points, trading at $42.46 levels, and is down -4.18% from its previous close of $44.31. The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 763028 contracts so far this session. STNE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 2.06 million shares, but with a 0.12 billion float and a 10.25% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for STNE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $43.31 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 2% from where the STNE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.49 over a week and tumble down $-1.36 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $45.72, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 03/02/20. The recent low of $23.15 stood for a -7.13% since 05/31/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for StoneCo Ltd., the two-week RSI stands at 52.14. This figure suggests that STNE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current STNE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 59.95% at this stage. This figure means that STNE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) would settle between $45.32/share to $46.33/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $42.68 mark, then the market for StoneCo Ltd. becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $41.05 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 1.46. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Evercore ISI, assumed coverage of STNE assigning In-line rating, according to their opinion released on November 14. Citigroup analysts bumped their rating on StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) stock from Neutral to Buy in a separate flash note issued to investors on October 30. Analysts at UBS, made their first call for the equity with a Buy recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to October 18.

STNE equity has an average rating of 2.33, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 15 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 5 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 10 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 8 analysts rated StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly 38.1% to hit $185840, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over 52.8% from $401430 to a noteworthy $613510. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, StoneCo Ltd. is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly 23.5% to hit $0.21 per share. For the fiscal year, STNE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly 91.9% to hit $0.71 per share.