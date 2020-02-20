Why CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) Is Up A Whooping 8.92% Today

CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 8.92% or (2.07 points) to $25.27 from its previous close of $23.2. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 106265 contracts so far this session. CYBE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 48.36 million shares, but with a 6.92 million float and a 2.34% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CYBE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $21.33 per share. This means the stock has a potential decrease of -15.59% from where the CYBE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE), the company witnessed their stock rise $3.15 over a week and surge $1.38 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $26.75, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/20/20. The recent low of $11.55 stood for a -0.39% since 07/16/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.34 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for CyberOptics Corporation, the two-week RSI stands at 69.56. This figure suggests that CYBE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CYBE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 50.61% at this stage. This figure means that CYBE share price today is being neutral.

Technical chart claims that CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE) would settle between $23.98/share to $24.77/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $22.31 mark, then the market for CyberOptics Corporation becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $21.43 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.7. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Lake Street lifted target price for shares of CYBE but were stick to Buy recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on October 03. The price target has been raised from $27 to $15. Dougherty & Company analysts again handed out a Buy recommendation to CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) stock but they lifted target price for the shares in a flash note issued to investors on July 28. The target price has been raised from $55 to $35. Analysts at Lake Street are sticking to their Buy stance. However, on March 01, they lifted price target for these shares to $35 from $30.

CYBE equity has an average rating of 1.67, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 3 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 0 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 3 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while no rated it as a sell. 3 analysts rated CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) as a buy or a strong buy while not a single analyst advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CYBE stock price is currently trading at 91.7X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 96.7 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 25.5. CyberOptics Corporation current P/B ratio of 2.9 means it is trading at a discount against its industry’s 4.2.

CyberOptics Corporation (CYBE)’s current-quarter revenues are projected to climb by nearly -22.1% to hit $14.07 million, based on current consensus estimate. The firm’s full-year revenues are expected to expand by over -12.7% from $64.72 million to a noteworthy $56.47 million. At the other end of the current quarter income statement, CyberOptics Corporation is expected to see its adjusted earnings surge by roughly -87.5% to hit $0.02 per share. For the fiscal year, CYBE’s earnings are projected to climb by roughly -74.4% to hit $0.1 per share.