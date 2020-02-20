The News That Sent The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Soar As Much As 3.62% Today

Big changes are happening at The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), which makes the stock worth watching today. The company is among the top gainers of the stock market today, skyrocketing 3.62% or (1.48 points) to $42.36 from its previous close of $40.88. Does this growth mean it the best stock to buy right now? The shares seem to have an active trading volume day with a reported 801032 contracts so far this session. CAKE shares had a relatively better volume day versus average trading capacity of 688.14 thousand shares, but with a 41.43 million float and a 2.05% run over a week, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on. The one year price forecast for CAKE stock indicates that the average analyst price target is $45.63 per share. This means the stock has a potential increase of 7.72% from where the CAKE share price has been trading recently.

During the recent trading session for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), the company witnessed their stock rise $2.06 over a week and surge $3.1 from the price 20 days ago. When compared to their established 52-week high of $51.15, the high they recorded in their recent session happens to be higher. Their established 52-week high was attained by the company on 02/05/19. The recent low of $35.83 stood for a -17.18% since 08/21/19, a data which is good for most investors who are looking to take advantage of the stock’s recent rise. A beta of 0.56 is also allocated to the stock. Since the beta is less than one, it implies that the stock is more volatile than the market, a data that traders are keeping close attention to.

Looking at the current readings for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, the two-week RSI stands at 67.75. This figure suggests that CAKE stock, for now, is neutral, meaning that the shares are stable in terms of price movement. The stochastic readings, on the other hand, based on the current CAKE readings is similarly very revealing as it has a stochastic reading of 84.89% at this stage. This figure means that CAKE share price today is being oversold.

Technical chart claims that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) would settle between $41.48/share to $42.08/share level. However, if the stock price goes below the $40.17 mark, then the market for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated becomes much weaker. If that happens, the stock price might even plunge as low as $39.45 for its downside target. The stock is currently in the green zone of MACD, with the indicator reading 0.69. Traders are always alerted for the move of a stock above or below the zero line due to the fact that the reading is an indicator of the position of the short-term average relative to the long-term average. If the MACD is above the zero line, then the short-term average relative is above that of the long-term average, thus implying an upward momentum. Vice versa is the case if the MACD is below the zero line.

Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted target price for shares of CAKE but were stick to Market Perform recommendation for the stock in their opinion released on February 20. The price target has been raised from $50 to $45. Morgan Stanley analysts have lowered their rating of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight in a separate flash note issued to investors on January 17. Analysts at Goldman, made their first call for the equity with a Neutral recommendation, according to a research note that dated back to December 12.

CAKE equity has an average rating of 2.83, with the figure leaning towards a bullish end. 23 analysts who tracked the company were contacted by Reuters. Amongst them, 17 rated the stock as a hold while the remaining 6 were split even though not equally. Some analysts rate the stock as a buy or a strong buy while others rated it as a sell. 4 analysts rated The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) as a buy or a strong buy while 2 advised that investors should desist from purchasing the stock or sell them if they already own the company’s stock.

Moving on, CAKE stock price is currently trading at 14.77X forward 12-month Consensus EPS estimates, and its P/E ratio is 19.4 while for the average stock in the same group, the multiple is 30.9.